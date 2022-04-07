Lecture théâtrale d’oeuvres de Molière Villefranche-du-Queyran Villefranche-du-Queyran
Lecture théâtrale d’oeuvres de Molière Villefranche-du-Queyran, 7 avril 2022, Villefranche-du-Queyran.
Lecture théâtrale d’oeuvres de Molière Villefranche-du-Queyran
2022-04-07 – 2022-04-07
Villefranche-du-Queyran Lot-et-Garonne Villefranche-du-Queyran
Places limitées, participation au chapeau.
Durée 30 minutes
Places limitées, participation au chapeau.
Durée 30 minutes
+33 6 17 66 95 17
Places limitées, participation au chapeau.
Durée 30 minutes
Mr. Plazas
Villefranche-du-Queyran
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-25 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne