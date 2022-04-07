Lecture théâtrale d’oeuvres de Molière Villefranche-du-Queyran Villefranche-du-Queyran Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Villefranche-du-Queyran

Lecture théâtrale d’oeuvres de Molière Villefranche-du-Queyran, 7 avril 2022, Villefranche-du-Queyran. Lecture théâtrale d’oeuvres de Molière Villefranche-du-Queyran

2022-04-07 – 2022-04-07

Villefranche-du-Queyran Lot-et-Garonne Villefranche-du-Queyran Places limitées, participation au chapeau.

Durée 30 minutes Places limitées, participation au chapeau.

Durée 30 minutes +33 6 17 66 95 17 Places limitées, participation au chapeau.

Durée 30 minutes Mr. Plazas

Villefranche-du-Queyran

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-25 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne, Villefranche-du-Queyran Autres Lieu Villefranche-du-Queyran Adresse Ville Villefranche-du-Queyran lieuville Villefranche-du-Queyran Departement Lot-et-Garonne

Lecture théâtrale d’oeuvres de Molière Villefranche-du-Queyran 2022-04-07 was last modified: by Lecture théâtrale d’oeuvres de Molière Villefranche-du-Queyran Villefranche-du-Queyran 7 avril 2022 Lot-et-Garonne Villefranche-du-Queyran

Villefranche-du-Queyran Lot-et-Garonne