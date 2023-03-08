LECTURE – PARTONS EN BALADE Bibliothèque municipale de Baerenthal Baerenthal OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE Baerenthal
LECTURE – PARTONS EN BALADE
2023-03-08 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2023-03-08 16:00:00 16:00:00
Partons en forêt pour découvrir sa faune et sa flore. Au détour d’un arbre, lecture d’une histoire et petits jeux seront de la partie.
RDV à la bibliothèque. De 5 à 10 ans. Sur inscription.
biblio.baerenthal@orange.fr +33 3 87 06 26 48
