Lecture-concert autour de “Alcool mon amour” La Table des Matières Paris
Lecture-concert autour de “Alcool mon amour” La Table des Matières, 10 décembre 2021, Paris.
Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 10 décembre 2021
de 19h30 à 21h30
gratuit
Lecture-concert avec Andréas Becker autour du roman participatif « Alcool mon amour »
Lecture-concert avec Andréas Becker accompagné au piano par Emmanuel Bigot autour du roman participatif « Alcool mon amour » aux Editions d’en bas.
Concerts -> Autre concert
La Table des Matières 51 rue de l’Abbé Carton Paris 75014
13 : Plaisance (396m) 13 : Pernety (523m)
Contact :La Table des Matières contact.latabledesmatieres@gmail.com http://www.latabledesmatieres.org/483-2/ https://www.facebook.com/latabledesmatieres75014 contact.latabledesmatieres@gmail.com
Concerts -> Autre concert Solidaire
Date complète :
2021-12-10T19:30:00+01:00_2021-12-10T21:30:00+01:00
Illustration facebook