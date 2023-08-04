Exposition de Peintures : Maxime Sobanski l’échoppe du Sénéchal Gourdon, 4 août 2023, Gourdon.

Gourdon,Lot

À l’échoppe du Sénéchal, venez voir les oeuvres réalisés par Maxime Sobanski..

2023-08-04 18:00:00 fin : 2023-08-04 . .

l’échoppe du Sénéchal

Gourdon 46300 Lot Occitanie



Come and see the works of Maxime Sobanski at the Sénéchal stall.

Venga a ver las obras de Maxime Sobanski en el puesto de Sénéchal.

In der « Echoppe du Sénéchal » können Sie sich die von Maxime Sobanski angefertigten Werke ansehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT Gourdon