Lebanon Hanover + Denuit + Confetti Malaise Marseille 6e Arrondissement, 20 janvier 2022, Marseille 6e Arrondissement.

Lebanon Hanover + Denuit + Confetti Malaise Le Molotov 3 Place Paul Cézanne Marseille 6e Arrondissement

2022-01-20 20:30:00 – 2022-01-20 Le Molotov 3 Place Paul Cézanne

Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône

18 20 Lebanon Hanover est un groupe de dark wave.



« An ice cold reply to the alienated world coming from two warm beating hearts. The duo of Larissa Iceglass and William Maybelline appear as true romantics of the modern age, admiring William Wordsworth, fascinated by the beauty of art nouveau aesthetics, exploring British seashores and forests at night as well as inspired by the urbanism of Berlin »

Source Le Molotov

Retrouvez Lebanon Hanover + Denuit + Confetti Malaise sur la scène du Molotov.

Le Molotov 3 Place Paul Cézanne Marseille 6e Arrondissement

