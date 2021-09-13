Learn the method of meditation: workshop series Autre lieu, 13 septembre 2021-13 septembre 2021, Genève.

Learn the method of meditation: workshop series

du lundi 13 septembre au lundi 11 octobre à Autre lieu

Meditation is a technique for resting the mind and attaining a state of consciousness that is different from the walking state. One is fully awake and alert, but the mind is not focused on the external world. Instead the mind is relaxed and inward focused. More about the workshop here (english): [https://www.meditationworks.ch/learn-meditation-workshop/](https://www.meditationworks.ch/learn-meditation-workshop/)

CHF 150.- (5 workshops de 90min)

Get the tools you need to start a daily practice of meditation at home. This training is useful for all people above 16 years old. At école de Saint Jean, Monday at 20h10.

Autre lieu Genève Genève



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-13T20:10:00 2021-09-13T21:40:00;2021-09-20T20:10:00 2021-09-20T21:40:00;2021-09-27T20:10:00 2021-09-27T21:40:00;2021-10-04T20:10:00 2021-10-04T21:40:00;2021-10-11T20:10:00 2021-10-11T21:40:00