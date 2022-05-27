Le Week-End Festif – 5 ans Gaia Loisirs Lamoura, 27 mai 2022, Lamoura.

Le Week-End Festif – 5 ans Gaia Loisirs Lamoura
2022-05-27 19:00:00 – 2022-05-28 22:30:00
Lamoura Jura Lamoura

EUR 0 0   Entrée libre, buvette, restauration, animations, concerts… Venez fêter le week end à l’occasion des 5 ans de Gaia Loisir !

Lamoura
