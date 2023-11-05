Atelier chants et polyphonies corses Le village, Soleymieu (38), 5 novembre 2023, .

Atelier chants et polyphonies corses Dimanche 5 novembre, 09h30 Le village, Soleymieu (38) 90 euros (80 euros réduit)

Bonjour, Notre prochain rendez-vous autour du chant traditionnel aura lieu le : DIMANCHE 5 NOVEMBRE 2023 Corpus étudié : POLYPHONIES CORSES (Terzetti, Paghjelle, Madrigali) Groupe limité à 12 participants Accueil : 9h30 – Session de travail : 10h-17h Inscription ouverte sur Helloasso. Formulaire d’inscription également disponible en pièce-jointe : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/soni-e-canti-d-arautoli/evenements/atelier-2023-2024-chants-et-polyphonies-de-mediterranee-occidentale Merci de revenir vers nous par E-mail pour toute question ou modalité d’inscription et/ou d’hébergement. Bien cordialement Ghjuvan’fili Petru de PERETTI***Joane-Lise MICHOT***_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

SONI E CANTI D’ARAUTOLI**Centre de recherche et de pratiques vocalesPolyphonies corses et de méditerranée**

https://www.facebook.com/soniecanti.arautolihttps://www.youtube.com/c/SONIeCANTIdARAUTOLI078 12 77 635

Le village, Soleymieu (38) 16 chemin des roches

