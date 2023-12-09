VIDE GRENIER SPECIAL JOUETS Le Village Saint-Michel, 9 décembre 2023, Saint-Michel.

Saint-Michel,Haute-Garonne

Le Foyer Rural de Saint-Michel vous invite au vide grenier spécial jouets.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Le Village SALLE DES FETES

Saint-Michel 31220 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The Foyer Rural de Saint-Michel invites you to its special toy flea market

El Foyer Rural de Saint-Michel le invita a su feria del juguete

Das Foyer Rural von Saint-Michel lädt Sie zum Flohmarkt speziell für Spielzeug ein

