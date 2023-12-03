Marché de Noël à Mirmande Le Village Mirmande
Marché de Noël à Mirmande Le Village Mirmande, 3 décembre 2023, Mirmande.
Mirmande,Drôme
Produits artisanaux et gastronomiques. Animations pour enfants.
2023-12-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 17:00:00. .
Le Village
Mirmande 26270 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Craft and gourmet products. Children’s entertainment
Productos artesanales y gastronómicos. Entretenimiento para niños
Handwerkliche und gastronomische Produkte. Animationen für Kinder
