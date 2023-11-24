Cinéma « Le livre des solutions » Le Village La Chapelle-en-Vercors
Catégories d’Évènement:
Cinéma « Le livre des solutions » Le Village La Chapelle-en-Vercors, 24 novembre 2023, La Chapelle-en-Vercors.
La Chapelle-en-Vercors,Drôme
Film de De Michel Gondry 1h42
Bande annonce: https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=297560.html.
2023-11-24 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-24 22:15:00. EUR.
Le Village Salle des fêtes
La Chapelle-en-Vercors 26420 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Film by Michel Gondry 1h42
Trailer: https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=297560.html
Película de Michel Gondry 1h42
Trailer: https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=297560.html
Film von Michel Gondry 1h42
Trailer: https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=297560.html
Mise à jour le 2023-10-14 par Office de Tourisme Vercors Drôme