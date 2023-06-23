Journées Européennes du Patrimoine : visite du moulin de Paunac Cazillac, 23 juin 2023, Le Vignon-en-Quercy.

Histoire et technologie : Visite commentée du moulin de Paunac pour tout savoir de l’histoire, du fonctionnement et de la vie des meuniers. Avec production de farine et d’huile de noix. Balades possibles aux alentours..

2023-06-23 à 13:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 18:00:00. EUR.

Cazillac Moulin de Paunac

Le Vignon-en-Quercy 46110 Lot Occitanie



History and technology: Guided tour of the Paunac mill to learn all about the history, operation and life of the millers. With production of flour and walnut oil. Possible walks in the surroundings.

Historia y tecnología: Visita guiada al molino de Paunac para conocer la historia, el funcionamiento y la vida de los molineros. Con producción de harina y aceite de nuez. Posibilidad de paseos por los alrededores.

Geschichte und Technik: Bei einer kommentierten Besichtigung der Mühle von Paunac erfahren Sie alles über die Geschichte, die Funktionsweise und das Leben der Müller. Mit Produktion von Mehl und Nussöl. Mögliche Spaziergänge in der Umgebung.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne