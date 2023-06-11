Foire aux boulons D720
Foire aux boulons D720, 11 juin 2023, Le Vignon-en-Quercy.
Pièces auto, mob, moto, agricole…
Kermesse familiale : jeux enfants, buvette/restauration..
2023-06-11 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .
D720
Le Vignon-en-Quercy 46110 Lot Occitanie
Car, moped, motorcycle, agricultural parts…
Family fair : children’s games, refreshment stand.
Recambios de coche, ciclomotor, moto y agrícolas…
Feria familiar: juegos infantiles, refrescos.
Auto-, Mob-, Motorrad- und Landwirtschaftsteile…
Familienkirmes: Kinderspiele, Getränke und Snacks.
