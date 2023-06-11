Foire aux boulons D720 Catégories d’évènement: Le Vignon-en-Quercy

Lot

Foire aux boulons D720, 11 juin 2023, Le Vignon-en-Quercy. Pièces auto, mob, moto, agricole…

Kermesse familiale : jeux enfants, buvette/restauration..

2023-06-11 à ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .

D720

Le Vignon-en-Quercy 46110 Lot Occitanie



Car, moped, motorcycle, agricultural parts…

Family fair : children’s games, refreshment stand. Recambios de coche, ciclomotor, moto y agrícolas…

Feria familiar: juegos infantiles, refrescos. Auto-, Mob-, Motorrad- und Landwirtschaftsteile…

Familienkirmes: Kinderspiele, Getränke und Snacks. Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Le Vignon-en-Quercy, Lot Autres Lieu D720 Adresse D720 Ville Le Vignon-en-Quercy Departement Lot Lieu Ville D720 Le Vignon-en-Quercy

Le Vignon-en-Quercy D720 Le Vignon-en-Quercy Lot https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/le vignon-en-quercy/

Foire aux boulons D720 2023-06-11 was last modified: by Foire aux boulons D720 D720 11 juin 2023 D720 Le Vignon-en-Quercy

Le Vignon-en-Quercy Lot