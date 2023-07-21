Sportez-vous bien Le Vigeant, 21 juillet 2023, Le Vigeant.

Initiation au karting de 13h30 à 15h30, sur inscription. Minis motos de 15h30 à 17h30 sur inscription. De 18h à 19h30, au circuit du Val de Vienne : courir, marcher et faire du vélo..

Le Vigeant

Le Vigeant 86150 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Initiation to karting from 1:30 to 3:30 pm, on registration. Mini motorcycles from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on registration. From 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, at the circuit of Val de Vienne: running, walking and cycling.

Iniciación al karting de 13.30 a 15.30 h, previa inscripción. Minimotos de 15.30 a 17.30 h, previa inscripción. De 18:00 a 19:30 h, en el circuito de Val de Vienne: carrera, marcha y bicicleta.

Einführung in das Kartfahren von 13:30 bis 15:30 Uhr, Anmeldung erforderlich. Mini-Motorräder von 15:30 bis 17:30 Uhr, Anmeldung erforderlich. Von 18:00 bis 19:30 Uhr auf der Rennstrecke von Val de Vienne: Laufen, Gehen und Radfahren.

