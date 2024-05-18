MON P’TIT DOIGT M’A DIT Le Viala Lanuéjols, 18 mai 2024, Lanuéjols.

Lanuéjols,Lozère

La prochaine édition de Mon p’tit doit m’a dit aura lieu les 18 et 19 mai 2024 à la Fabrique théâtrale du Viala. Fête artistique par et pour les enfants. Deux jours d’ateliers, de balades, de jeux en plein air, ponctués d’un concert et d’un grand ba….

2024-05-18 fin : 2024-05-18 . EUR.

Le Viala

Lanuéjols 48000 Lozère Occitanie



The next edition of Mon p’tit doit m’a dit will take place on May 18 and 19, 2024 at the Fabrique théâtrale du Viala. An artistic festival by and for children. Two days of workshops, walks and open-air games, punctuated by a concert and a big ba…

La próxima edición de Mon p’tit doit m’a dit tendrá lugar los días 18 y 19 de mayo de 2024 en la Fabrique théâtrale du Viala. Un festival artístico por y para los niños. Dos días de talleres, paseos y juegos al aire libre, amenizados con un concierto y una gran fiesta.

Die nächste Ausgabe von Mon p’tit doit m’a dit findet am 18. und 19. Mai 2024 in der Fabrique théâtrale du Viala statt. Kunstfest von und für Kinder. Zwei Tage mit Workshops, Spaziergängen und Spielen im Freien, unterbrochen von einem Konzert und einem großen Ba…

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par 48 – OT Mont Lozère