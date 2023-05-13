Pierres en lumières au Vey Eglise, 13 mai 2023, Le Vey.

Pierres en lumière à l’église du VEY (samedi 10h>minuit / dimanche 10h>18h) Église illuminée à l’extérieur et à l’intérieur. Venez découvrir l’exposition des artistes locaux. Animation musicale de 22h à 23h avec Ségolène Comlow qui vous fera participer à un voyage sonore..

2023-05-13 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 . .

Eglise Le Bourg

Le Vey 14570 Calvados Normandie



Stones in light at the church of VEY (saturday 10h>midnight / sunday 10h>18h) Church illuminated outside and inside. Come and discover the exhibition of local artists. Musical animation from 10pm to 11pm with Ségolène Comlow who will take you on a sound journey.

Piedras iluminadas en la iglesia de VEY (sábado 10.00 h> medianoche / domingo 10.00 h> 18.00 h) Iglesia iluminada por fuera y por dentro. Venga a descubrir la exposición de artistas locales. Animación musical de 22:00 a 23:00 con Ségolène Comlow, que le hará viajar por los sonidos.

Pierres en lumière à l’église du VEY (Samstag 10h>Mitternacht / Sonntag 10h>18h) Die Kirche wird von außen und innen beleuchtet. Besuchen Sie die Ausstellung lokaler Künstler. Musikalische Unterhaltung von 22h bis 23h mit Ségolène Comlow, die Sie auf eine Klangreise mitnimmt.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-30 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité