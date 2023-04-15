Vide grenier Camping Ecolo Le Royannais – Restauration sur place, activités yoga, repas concert » Les Tots » 88 Route de Soulac Le Verdon-sur-Mer Catégories d’Évènement: Gironde

Le Verdon-sur-Mer

Vide grenier Camping Ecolo Le Royannais – Restauration sur place, activités yoga, repas concert » Les Tots » 88 Route de Soulac, 15 avril 2023, Le Verdon-sur-Mer. 9h Ouverture du vide grenier 11h – 12h30 Vinyasa et yin yoga

15h – 16h Yoga pour enfants

17h – 19h Acro yoga et acro sway de Bx 20h Repas concert.

2023-04-15 à ; fin : 2023-04-15 . EUR.

88 Route de Soulac Camping le Royannais

Le Verdon-sur-Mer 33123 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



9am Opening of the garage sale 11am – 12:30pm Vinyasa and yin yoga

3pm – 4pm Yoga for kids

5pm – 7pm Acro yoga and acro sway from Bx 8:00 pm Meal concert 9 h Apertura del mercadillo 11.00 – 12.30 Vinyasa y yin yoga

15.00 h – 16.00 h Yoga para niños

17.00 – 19.00 Acro yoga y acro sway de Bx 8pm Concierto comida 9 Uhr Eröffnung des Flohmarkts 11h – 12.30h Vinyasa und Yin Yoga

15h – 16h Yoga für Kinder

17h – 19h Acro Yoga und Acro Sway aus Bx 20 Uhr Konzertmahlzeit Mise à jour le 2023-03-22 par OT Médoc Atlantique

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Gironde, Le Verdon-sur-Mer Autres Lieu 88 Route de Soulac Adresse 88 Route de Soulac Camping le Royannais Ville Le Verdon-sur-Mer Departement Gironde Lieu Ville 88 Route de Soulac Le Verdon-sur-Mer

88 Route de Soulac Le Verdon-sur-Mer Gironde https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/le verdon-sur-mer/

Vide grenier Camping Ecolo Le Royannais – Restauration sur place, activités yoga, repas concert » Les Tots » 88 Route de Soulac 2023-04-15 was last modified: by Vide grenier Camping Ecolo Le Royannais – Restauration sur place, activités yoga, repas concert » Les Tots » 88 Route de Soulac 88 Route de Soulac 15 avril 2023 88 Route de Soulac Le Verdon-sur-Mer

Le Verdon-sur-Mer Gironde