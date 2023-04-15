Vide grenier Camping Ecolo Le Royannais – Restauration sur place, activités yoga, repas concert » Les Tots » 88 Route de Soulac Le Verdon-sur-Mer
Vide grenier Camping Ecolo Le Royannais – Restauration sur place, activités yoga, repas concert » Les Tots » 88 Route de Soulac, 15 avril 2023, Le Verdon-sur-Mer.
9h Ouverture du vide grenier
11h – 12h30 Vinyasa et yin yoga
15h – 16h Yoga pour enfants
17h – 19h Acro yoga et acro sway de Bx
20h Repas concert.
2023-04-15 à ; fin : 2023-04-15 . EUR.
88 Route de Soulac Camping le Royannais
Le Verdon-sur-Mer 33123 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
9am Opening of the garage sale
11am – 12:30pm Vinyasa and yin yoga
3pm – 4pm Yoga for kids
5pm – 7pm Acro yoga and acro sway from Bx
8:00 pm Meal concert
9 h Apertura del mercadillo
11.00 – 12.30 Vinyasa y yin yoga
15.00 h – 16.00 h Yoga para niños
17.00 – 19.00 Acro yoga y acro sway de Bx
8pm Concierto comida
9 Uhr Eröffnung des Flohmarkts
11h – 12.30h Vinyasa und Yin Yoga
15h – 16h Yoga für Kinder
17h – 19h Acro Yoga und Acro Sway aus Bx
20 Uhr Konzertmahlzeit
Mise à jour le 2023-03-22 par OT Médoc Atlantique