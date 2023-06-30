- Cet évènement est passé
LUDO-MÉDIA EN TOURNÉE Le Valtin
Le Valtin,Vosges
Animation de l’après-midi: Concert acoustique (15h-16h). Des livres et des jeux à disposition.. Enfants
Afternoon entertainment: Acoustic concert (3 – 4 pm). Books and games available.
Entretenimiento por la tarde: concierto acústico (15.00-16.00 h). Libros y juegos disponibles.
Nachmittagsbetreuung: Akustikkonzert (15.00-16.00 Uhr). Bücher und Spiele stehen zur Verfügung.
