LUDO-MÉDIA EN TOURNÉE Le Valtin, 30 juin 2023, Le Valtin.

Le Valtin,Vosges

Animation de l’après-midi: Concert acoustique (15h-16h). Des livres et des jeux à disposition.. Enfants
Jeudi à 14:00:00. 0 EUR.

Le Valtin 88230 Vosges Grand Est

Afternoon entertainment: Acoustic concert (3 – 4 pm). Books and games available.

Entretenimiento por la tarde: concierto acústico (15.00-16.00 h). Libros y juegos disponibles.

Nachmittagsbetreuung: Akustikkonzert (15.00-16.00 Uhr). Bücher und Spiele stehen zur Verfügung.

