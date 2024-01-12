APÉRO ‘ CONCERTS AVEC « MANYSS » & « LA QUINTE » Le Val’Rhonne Moncé-en-Belin, 12 janvier 2024 19:00, Moncé-en-Belin.

Moncé-en-Belin,Sarthe

Apéro ‘ Concerts avec : « Manyss » : Compositions et reprises Franco-espagnoles dans un style pop. Et « La Quinte » : trio féminin qui propose un tour de chant servi par une orchestration originale, elles revisitent des textes cocassent et souvent oubliés de Jean Yanne, Francis Blanche, Ricet Barrier….

Le Val’Rhonne allée de l’europe

Moncé-en-Belin 72230 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Apéro ‘ Concerts with : « Manyss »: Franco-Spanish compositions and covers in a pop style. And « La Quinte »: an all-female trio offering a singing tour with an original orchestration, they revisit funny and often forgotten texts by Jean Yanne, Francis Blanche, Ricet Barrier…

Apéro ‘ Conciertos con : « Manyss »: composiciones franco-españolas y versiones en estilo pop. Y « La Quinte »: un trío femenino que interpreta un tour de chant con una orquestación original, revisitando textos divertidos y a menudo olvidados de Jean Yanne, Francis Blanche, Ricet Barrier…

Aperitif ‘ Konzerte mit : « Manyss »: Französisch-spanische Kompositionen und Coverversionen in einem Pop-Stil. Und « La Quinte »: Frauentrio, das eine Gesangsrunde vorschlägt, die von einer originellen Orchestrierung bedient wird. Sie revidieren komische und oft vergessene Texte von Jean Yanne, Francis Blanche, Ricet Barrier…

