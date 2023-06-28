RENCARD NATURE – VISITE GÉOLOGIQUE AU VAL-D’AJOL Place de l’Hôtel de Ville, 28 juin 2023, .

Participez par la balade, avec Monsieur Dangeville, à l’histoire géologique et historique du Val-d’Ajol !

Limite : 15 personnes. Inscription nécessaire. Participation aux frais 3 €.

Départ Devant la Mairie du Val d’Ajol.

Réservation au 07 85 20 53 04. Tout public

Mercredi 2023-06-28 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-28 . 3 EUR.

Place de l’Hôtel de Ville RDV devant la Mairie

Le Val-d’Ajol 88340 Vosges Grand Est



Take part in the geological and historical history of the Val-d’Ajol by walking with Mr. Dangeville!

Limit: 15 people. Registration required. Participation to the costs 3 ?.

Departure in front of the Val d’Ajol town hall.

Reservation at 07 85 20 53 04

Participe en la historia geológica e histórica del Val-d’Ajol a través de un paseo con el Sr. Dangeville

Límite: 15 personas. Inscripción obligatoria. La participación cuesta 3€.

Salida frente al ayuntamiento de Val d’Ajol.

Reserva en el 07 85 20 53 04

Nehmen Sie auf einem Spaziergang mit Monsieur Dangeville an der geologischen und historischen Geschichte des Val-d’Ajol teil!

Begrenzt auf 15 Personen. Eine Anmeldung ist erforderlich. Beteiligung an den Kosten 3 ?

Start Vor dem Rathaus von Val-d’Ajol.

Reservierung unter 07 85 20 53 04

