Festival international choral en Aveyron Le Truel, 13 juillet 2023, Le Truel.

Le Truel,Aveyron

Vivez une soirée musicale inoubliable au Festival International Choral en Aveyron ! Assistez à la 13ème édition de ce festival prestigieux qui se déroulera au Truel le 13 juillet 2023..

2023-07-13 fin : 2023-07-13 . EUR.

Le Truel 12430 Aveyron Occitanie



Experience an unforgettable musical evening at the Festival International Choral en Aveyron! Attend the 13th edition of this prestigious festival to be held at Le Truel on July 13, 2023.

¡Viva una velada musical inolvidable en el Festival Coral Internacional de Aveyron! Asista a la 13ª edición de este prestigioso festival, que tendrá lugar en Le Truel el 13 de julio de 2023.

Erleben Sie einen unvergesslichen musikalischen Abend beim Festival International Choral en Aveyron! Seien Sie bei der 13. Ausgabe dieses prestigeträchtigen Festivals dabei, das am 13. Juli 2023 in Le Truel stattfinden wird.

