BEN LE TROYES FOIS PLUS Troyes, vendredi 7 juin 2024.
C’est toujours compliqué de résumer un spectacle.Disons qu’un jour j’ai rencontré une fille. Elle m’a invité à dîner. J’ai vachement hésité… Et puis… finalement on a acheté un monospace.Théâtre, télé, radio, cinéma, Ben est un véritable touche à tout, inclassable, qui cultive un style très sobre, pour mieux surprendre son public. Savoureux
Tarif : 24.00 – 24.00 euros.
Début : 2024-06-07 à 20:30
LE TROYES FOIS PLUS 10 RUE LOUIS ULBACH 10000 Troyes 10