Salon du bien-être Casino du Tréport, 18 mai 2023, Le Tréport.

Une vingtaine d’exposants sur le thème du bien-être (thérapeute, naturopathe et autre hypnotiseur) seront présents dans le hall, dans le couloir et en salle de séminaire, les horaires sont les suivants : jeudi 18 de 14h à 19h, vendredi 19 & samedi 20 de 11h à 19h et dimanche 21 de 10h à 18h..

2023-05-18 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 19:00:00. .

Casino du Tréport Esplanade Louis Aragon

Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie



