Portes ouvertes Nouveau souffle 26 Avenue des Canadiens, 29 avril 2023, Le Tréport.

Au programme :

• 11h – « C’est quoi le Shiatsu ? Théorie des 5 Eléments et Principe des méridiens » , par Isabelle Castelot, praticienne Shiatsu

• 13H : Dégustation d’une tisane, avec Sophie Ringard, Conseillère fleurs de bach, Herboristerie

• 14H : « Quel est mon profil naturopathique ? » par Mathilde Roche, Naturopathe et Communication Animale

• 15h : « Le Coaching au Féminin » par Alexandra Bertin, Coach Professionnelle et Coach de vie

• 16h : « Agir avec le coeur » par Bettina Lanchais, thérapeute psychocorporelle

• 17H : « C’est quoi un élixir ? » par Sophie Ringard, Conseillère Fleurs de Bach, Herboristerie.

Et tout au long de la journée :

• Massages par Ingrid Hautefeuille et Fanny Canfin

• Démonstration de Bols tibétains par Fabienne Belguise, Sonothérapeute

• Explications sur la réflexologie plantaire par Annie Pennetier, Réflexologue

Plus d’informations sur le site : https://cabinet-treport.fr/nouveau_souffle.htm.

On the program:

? 11am – « What is Shiatsu? Theory of the 5 Elements and Principle of the Meridians », by Isabelle Castelot, Shiatsu practitioner

? 13H : Tasting of an herbal tea, with Sophie Ringard, Bach flower advisor, Herbalism

? 2:00 pm: « What is my naturopathic profile? » by Mathilde Roche, Naturopath and Animal Communication

? 3pm : « Coaching for Women » by Alexandra Bertin, Professional and Life Coach

? 16h : » Acting with the heart » by Bettina Lanchais, psycho-corporal therapist

? 5pm: « What is an elixir? » by Sophie Ringard, Bach Flower Consultant, Herbalist.

And throughout the day :

? Massages by Ingrid Hautefeuille and Fanny Canfin

? Demonstration of Tibetan bowls by Fabienne Belguise, Sonotherapist

? Explanations on foot reflexology by Annie Pennetier, Reflexologist

More information on the website : https://cabinet-treport.fr/nouveau_souffle.htm

En el programa:

? 11h – « ¿Qué es el Shiatsu? Teoría de los 5 Elementos y Principio de los Meridianos », por Isabelle Castelot, practicante de Shiatsu

? 13H : Degustación de una tisana, con Sophie Ringard, consejera floral de Bach, Herboristería

? 14h: « ¿Cuál es mi perfil naturópata? », por Mathilde Roche, Naturópata y Comunicación Animal

? 15h: « Coaching para mujeres » por Alexandra Bertin, Coach profesional y de vida

? 16h : » Actuar con el corazón » por Bettina Lanchais, terapeuta psico-corporal

? 17h: « ¿Qué es un elixir? » por Sophie Ringard, Consultora de Flores de Bach, Herborista.

Y a lo largo del día

? Masajes a cargo de Ingrid Hautefeuille y Fanny Canfin

? Demostración de cuencos tibetanos por Fabienne Belguise, sonoterapeuta

? Explicaciones sobre reflexología podal por Annie Pennetier, reflexóloga

Más información en la página web: https://cabinet-treport.fr/nouveau_souffle.htm

Auf dem Programm stehen :

? 11 Uhr – « Was ist Shiatsu? Die Theorie der 5 Elemente und das Prinzip der Meridiane », von Isabelle Castelot, Shiatsu-Praktikerin

? 13 Uhr: Verkostung eines Kräutertees, mit Sophie Ringard, Beraterin für Bachblüten, Herboristerie

? 14 Uhr: « Welches ist mein naturopathisches Profil? », Mathilde Roche, Naturopathin und Tierkommunikatorin

? 15 Uhr: « Coaching für Frauen » von Alexandra Bertin, Berufs- und Lebenscoach

? 16 Uhr: « Mit dem Herzen handeln » von Bettina Lanchais, Körpertherapeutin

? 17 Uhr: « Was ist ein Elixier? » von Sophie Ringard, Bachblütenberaterin, Herboristerie.

Und den ganzen Tag über :

? Massagen von Ingrid Hautefeuille und Fanny Canfin

? Demonstration tibetischer Klangschalen durch Fabienne Belguise, Sonotherapeutin

? Erklärungen zur Fußreflexzonenmassage von Annie Pennetier, Reflexologin?

Weitere Informationen auf der Website: https://cabinet-treport.fr/nouveau_souffle.htm

