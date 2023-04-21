Championnats de France – Full contact Avenue des Canadiens, 21 avril 2023, Le Tréport.

Championnats de France : Full contact – Light contact – Point fighting

Les Championnats de France de Full contact, Light contact et Point fighting se dérouleront du 21 au 23 avril 2023 au Gymnase Léo Lagrange au Tréport (76).

Attention, le Championnat de Point fighting (uniquement) se déroulera sous la forme d’un Open, c’est-à-dire que la compétition est ouverte à TOUS les licenciés qui souhaitent y participer.

Toutes les catégories seront représentées : des pré-poussins aux vétérans.

Date de forclusion : lundi 17 avril 2023, 9h..

Vendredi 2023-04-21 à ; fin : 2023-04-23 . .

Avenue des Canadiens Gymnase Léo Lagrange

Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie



French Championships : Full contact – Light contact – Point fighting

The French Championships of Full contact, Light contact and Point fighting will take place from 21 to 23 April 2023 at the Léo Lagrange Gymnasium in Le Tréport (76).

Please note that the Point Fighting Championship (only) will take place in the form of an Open, i.e. the competition is open to ALL licensees who wish to participate.

All categories will be represented: from pre-children to veterans.

Closing date: Monday, April 17, 2023, 9:00 am.

Campeonatos de Francia: Full contact – Light contact – Point fighting

Los Campeonatos de Francia de Full contact, Light contact y Point fighting tendrán lugar del 21 al 23 de abril de 2023 en el Gimnasio Léo Lagrange de Le Tréport (76).

Tenga en cuenta que el Campeonato de Point Fighting (únicamente) se celebrará como Open, es decir, la competición está abierta a TODOS los titulares de licencia que deseen participar.

Todas las categorías estarán representadas: desde preinfantiles hasta veteranos.

Fecha límite: lunes 17 de abril de 2023, 9:00 horas.

Französische Meisterschaften: Vollkontakt – Leichtkontakt – Point Fighting

Die französischen Meisterschaften im Vollkontakt, Leichtkontakt und Point Fighting finden vom 21. bis 23. April 2023 in der Sporthalle Gymnase Léo Lagrange in Le Tréport (76) statt.

Bitte beachten Sie, dass die Meisterschaft im Point Fighting (nur) als Open ausgetragen wird, d. h. der Wettbewerb steht ALLEN Lizenzinhabern offen, die daran teilnehmen möchten.

Alle Kategorien werden vertreten sein: von Vorschulkindern bis zu Veteranen.

Ausschlussdatum: Montag, 17. April 2023, 9 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-09 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité