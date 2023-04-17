Chasse aux oeufs Entrée du parcours pédestre, 17 avril 2023, Le Tréport.

La chasse aux œufs organisée par la Ville du Tréport, c’est le lundi 17 avril. Rendez-vous à 14 h 30 à l’entrée du parcours pédestre. Cette animation est ouverte aux enfants de 0 à 12 ans (accompagnés). Elle est gratuite et sans inscription..

2023-04-17 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-17 . .

Entrée du parcours pédestre

Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The egg hunt organized by the City of Le Tréport is on Monday, April 17. Meeting at 2:30 pm at the entrance of the pedestrian course. This animation is opened to the children from 0 to 12 years (accompanied). It is free and without registration.

La caza del huevo organizada por el Ayuntamiento de Le Tréport tendrá lugar el lunes 17 de abril. Punto de encuentro a las 14.30 h en la entrada del recorrido peatonal. Esta actividad está abierta a niños de 0 a 12 años (acompañados). Es gratuita y no requiere inscripción.

Die von der Stadt Le Tréport organisierte Eierjagd findet am Montag, den 17. April statt. Treffpunkt ist um 14:30 Uhr am Eingang der Wanderstrecke. Diese Veranstaltung ist für Kinder von 0 bis 12 Jahren (in Begleitung) geeignet. Sie ist kostenlos und erfordert keine Anmeldung.

