Journée européenne du patrimoine aux Chantiers Tramasset 20 esplanade Josselin, 16 septembre 2023, Le Tourne.

Dans le cadre des Journées du Patrimoine, l’association Les Chantiers Tramasset accueille le public avec une programmation artistique, culturelle et poétique.

Profitez s’en aussi pour visiter les chantiers.

Programme à venir..

20 esplanade Josselin Chantiers Tramasset

Le Tourne 33550 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Within the framework of the Heritage Days, the association Les Chantiers Tramasset welcomes the public with an artistic, cultural and poetic program.

Take the opportunity to visit the building sites.

Program to come.

En el marco de las Jornadas del Patrimonio, la asociación Les Chantiers Tramasset acoge al público con un programa artístico, cultural y poético.

También puede aprovechar para visitar las obras.

Próximo programa.

Im Rahmen der Tage des Kulturerbes empfängt der Verein Les Chantiers Tramasset die Öffentlichkeit mit einem künstlerischen, kulturellen und poetischen Programm.

Nutzen Sie diese Gelegenheit auch, um die Baustellen zu besichtigen.

Programm folgt.

