Lacanau Concert : The Lightin G. Bird’s Band (Rocking The blues) Le Tiki Restaurant Lacanau, 26 août 2023, Lacanau. Lacanau,Gironde Concert Play The Others avec Fred, à 21h. Reprises Rock’n’Roll. Réservations au 05 56 82 69 78..

Le Tiki Restaurant Marina Goélia de Talaris

Lacanau 33680 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Play The Others concert with Fred, 9pm. Rock'n'Roll covers. Reservations on 05 56 82 69 78. Concierto Play The Others con Fred, 21h. Versiones de Rock'n'Roll. Reservas en el 05 56 82 69 78. Konzert Play The Others mit Fred um 21 Uhr. Rock'n'Roll Coverversionen. Reservierungen unter 05 56 82 69 78.

