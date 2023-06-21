LE BAL ELECTRO DE MONTMARTRE Le Tifinagh Paris, 21 juin 2023, Paris.

LE BAL ELECTRO DE MONTMARTRE Mercredi 21 juin, 18h30 Le Tifinagh

JOJI PROD // LE TIFINAGH présentent : LE BAL ELECTRO DE MONTMARTRE

Au Pied de Montmartre dans une impasse.

Eat & Drink au TIFINAGH évidemment et à petit prix :)

Sound Système DnB

∆__HORAIRES: ___∆

18h30 – 00h30

∆__LINE UP ___∆

♪Wielki

https://soundcloud.com/wielkimusic

♪Enki

https://m.soundcloud.com/einki

♪J.S.P

https://soundcloud.com/jspmix

♪ Renaissance

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Accès ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Totalement gratuit et facile d’accès :

✒︎ Avenue Rachel

Paris – 18ème

✒︎ En Metro : Blanche ou Place de clichy

Partenaires :

JOJI PROD

EF Evenements

Le Tifinagh

Le Tifinagh 17 avenue rachel 75018 paris Paris 75018 Paris 18e Arrondissement Paris Île-de-France [{« data »: {« author »: « WIELKI », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « BOOKING : World : booking@movement-recordings.net FR : wielki.contact@gmail.com ud83cudfb9 Techno Maker / Composer / DJ ud83dudcbf Astral u2022 Movement Recordings u2022 Way Of House u2022 Play It u2022 Armada Electronic Elements », « type »: « rich », « title »: « WIELKI », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-BLKkwTYbvjrWEToY-w5LvDw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/wielkimusic », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/wielkimusic », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/wielkimusic »}, {« data »: {« author »: « u25e6 EINKI u25e6 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Play u25e6 EINKI u25e6 on SoundCloud and discover followers on SoundCloud | Stream tracks, albums, playlists on desktop and mobile. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « u25e6 EINKI u25e6 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000696536017-56qiab-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://m.soundcloud.com/einki », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/einki », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://m.soundcloud.com/einki »}, {« data »: {« author »: « JSP MIX », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to JSP MIX | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « JSP MIX », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000001560055-xvobc1-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/jspmix », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/jspmix », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/jspmix »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-21T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

2023-06-21T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

©Joji