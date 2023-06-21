LE BAL ELECTRO DE MONTMARTRE Le Tifinagh Paris Paris
LE BAL ELECTRO DE MONTMARTRE Le Tifinagh Paris, 21 juin 2023, Paris.
LE BAL ELECTRO DE MONTMARTRE Mercredi 21 juin, 18h30 Le Tifinagh
JOJI PROD // LE TIFINAGH présentent : LE BAL ELECTRO DE MONTMARTRE
Au Pied de Montmartre dans une impasse.
Eat & Drink au TIFINAGH évidemment et à petit prix :)
Sound Système DnB
∆__HORAIRES: ___∆
18h30 – 00h30
∆__LINE UP ___∆
♪Wielki
https://soundcloud.com/wielkimusic
♪Enki
https://m.soundcloud.com/einki
♪J.S.P
https://soundcloud.com/jspmix
♪ Renaissance
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Accès ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Totalement gratuit et facile d’accès :
✒︎ Avenue Rachel
Paris – 18ème
✒︎ En Metro : Blanche ou Place de clichy
Partenaires :
JOJI PROD
EF Evenements
Le Tifinagh
Le Tifinagh 17 avenue rachel 75018 paris Paris 75018 Paris 18e Arrondissement Paris Île-de-France [{« data »: {« author »: « WIELKI », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « BOOKING : World : booking@movement-recordings.net FR : wielki.contact@gmail.com ud83cudfb9 Techno Maker / Composer / DJ ud83dudcbf Astral u2022 Movement Recordings u2022 Way Of House u2022 Play It u2022 Armada Electronic Elements », « type »: « rich », « title »: « WIELKI », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-BLKkwTYbvjrWEToY-w5LvDw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/wielkimusic », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/wielkimusic », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/wielkimusic »}, {« data »: {« author »: « u25e6 EINKI u25e6 », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Play u25e6 EINKI u25e6 on SoundCloud and discover followers on SoundCloud | Stream tracks, albums, playlists on desktop and mobile. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « u25e6 EINKI u25e6 », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000696536017-56qiab-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://m.soundcloud.com/einki », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/einki », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://m.soundcloud.com/einki »}, {« data »: {« author »: « JSP MIX », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to JSP MIX | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « JSP MIX », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000001560055-xvobc1-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/jspmix », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/jspmix », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: «
« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/jspmix »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-06-21T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00
2023-06-21T18:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00
©Joji