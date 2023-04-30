TÊTE EN L’ART MAIS PIEDS SUR TERRE 7 Chemin de la Lombarde, 30 avril 2023, Le Tholy.

A l’occasion du jumelage, le collectif belge Balaclava vient à la rencontre du public vosgien et de 11 artistes : plasticiens, graffeur, photographe, dessinateur musiciens, acteurs… Performances, ateliers d’initiation, œuvres collaboratives. Match d’impro théâtrale entre le Gicle d’Épinal (France) et le Girafe d’Enghien (Belgique) en soirée !

Camionnette à glace, restauration rapide et buvette sur place.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-04-30 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-30 23:00:00. 0 EUR.

7 Chemin de la Lombarde Le Bistrot de Bouvacôte

Le Tholy 88530 Vosges Grand Est



On the occasion of the twinning, the Belgian collective Balaclava comes to meet the public of the Vosges and 11 artists: visual artists, graffiti artists, photographers, drawers, musicians, actors… Performances, initiation workshops, collaborative works. Improvisation match between the Gicle d’Épinal (France) and the Girafe d’Enghien (Belgium) in the evening!

Ice cream truck, fast food and refreshments on site.

Con motivo del hermanamiento, el colectivo belga Balaclava acude al encuentro del público de los Vosgos y de 11 artistas: artistas plásticos, grafiteros, fotógrafos, dibujantes, músicos, actores… Performances, talleres de iniciación, trabajos en colaboración. Partido de improvisación entre la Gicle d’Épinal (Francia) y la Girafe d’Enghien (Bélgica) ¡por la noche!

Furgoneta de helados, comida rápida y refrescos in situ.

Anlässlich der Städtepartnerschaft trifft das belgische Kollektiv Balaclava mit 11 Künstlern auf das Publikum in den Vogesen: bildende Künstler, Graffiti-Künstler, Fotografen, Zeichner, Musiker, Schauspieler… Performances, Einführungsworkshops, kollaborative Werke. Impro-Theater-Match zwischen dem Gicle d’Épinal (Frankreich) und dem Girafe d’Enghien (Belgien) am Abend!

Eiswagen, Schnellimbiss und Getränkestand vor Ort.

