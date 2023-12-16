Concert : Apocalypse Metal Fest 2023 Le Tetris Le Havre, 16 décembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

L’Apocalypse Metal Fest revient au Tetris !

Pour sa seconde édition, le festival de metal réunira Rise of the Northstar, Benighted, No Return, Stronghold, ainsi que les gagnant·es des Tremplins organisés en octobre 2023 au McD’aid’s.

Pour clôturer la soirée, Burnt Offering jouera des reprises des groupes cultes des années 80/90 (de Metallica à Megadeth, en passant par Cannibal Corpse et Pantera) !

Tout au long du festival, un DJ alternera musique et jeux. Profitez aussi d’un stand de disques et vinyles tenu par Epidemia Records.

Bar et restauration sur place !.

Le Tetris Rue du 329ème Régiment d’Infanterie

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Apocalypse Metal Fest returns to Tetris!

For its second edition, the metal festival will bring together Rise of the Northstar, Benighted, No Return, Stronghold, as well as the winners of the Tremplins organized in October 2023 at McD’aid’s.

To close the evening, Burnt Offering will play covers of cult bands from the 80s and 90s (from Metallica to Megadeth, including Cannibal Corpse and Pantera)!

Throughout the festival, a DJ will alternate between music and games. And don’t forget the Epidemia Records vinyl stand.

Bar and catering on site!

¡Apocalypse Metal Fest vuelve a Tetris!

En su segunda edición, el festival de metal reunirá a Rise of the Northstar, Benighted, No Return, Stronghold, así como a los ganadores de los Tremplins organizados en octubre de 2023 en McD’aid’s.

Para redondear la velada, Burnt Offering tocará versiones de grupos de culto de los años 80 y 90 (desde Metallica y Megadeth hasta Cannibal Corpse y Pantera)

Durante todo el festival, un DJ alternará música y juegos. También habrá un puesto de discos y vinilos a cargo de Epidemia Records.

Bar y catering in situ

Das Apocalypse Metal Fest kehrt nach Tetris zurück!

In seiner zweiten Ausgabe wird das Metal-Festival Rise of the Northstar, Benighted, No Return, Stronghold und die Gewinner der Sprungbretter, die im Oktober 2023 im McD’aid’s veranstaltet wurden, zusammenbringen.

Zum Abschluss des Abends wird Burnt Offering Coverversionen von Kultbands der 80er und 90er Jahre spielen (von Metallica über Megadeth bis hin zu Cannibal Corpse und Pantera)!

Während des gesamten Festivals wird ein DJ abwechselnd Musik und Spiele auflegen. Außerdem gibt es einen Schallplatten- und Vinylstand, der von Epidemia Records betrieben wird.

Bar und Essen vor Ort!

