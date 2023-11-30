Concert : For The Hackers · Release Party (Rock) Le Tetris Le Havre, 30 novembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

En alliant rythmes rock, textures électro et mélodies résolument pop, For The Hackers nous propose un univers audacieux et entêtant. Portés par Axel, chanteur à la voix perçante et magnétique, les textes en français s’inspirent des épreuves que le groupe a connues et nous livrent leurs états d’âme. Avec un premier album prévu pour 2023, les cinq normands nous invitent dans un univers dense, cohérent et addictif. Une douceur insolente, qui vient bousculer la scène française sans y prêter gare, servie par une présence en concert d’une intensité́ rare..

2023-11-30 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-30 . .

Le Tetris Rue du 329ème Régiment d’Infanterie

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Combining rock rhythms, electro textures and resolutely pop melodies, For The Hackers offers us a bold, heady universe. Led by Axel, a singer with a piercing, magnetic voice, the French lyrics are inspired by the trials and tribulations the band have been through, and tell us about their state of mind. With a debut album scheduled for release in 2023, the five Normans invite us into a dense, coherent and addictive universe. A cheeky sweetness that shakes up the French scene without warning, served up by a concert presence of? rare intensity.

Combinando ritmos rock, texturas electro y melodías decididamente pop, For The Hackers nos ofrece un universo audaz y embriagador. Lideradas por Axel, el cantante de voz penetrante y magnética, las letras en francés se inspiran en las pruebas y tribulaciones por las que ha pasado la banda, y nos permiten vislumbrar su estado de ánimo. Con un álbum de debut previsto para 2023, los cinco músicos normandos nos invitan a un universo denso, coherente y adictivo. Una dulzura descarada que ha sacudido la escena musical francesa sin dudarlo un instante, servida por una presencia en directo de una intensidad poco común….

For The Hackers verbinden Rockrhythmen, Elektrotexturen und entschiedene Popmelodien zu einem gewagten und eindringlichen Universum. Die französischen Texte, die von Axel, dem Sänger mit der durchdringenden und magnetischen Stimme, getragen werden, sind von den Prüfungen inspiriert, die die Band durchlebt hat, und erzählen uns von ihren Gemütszuständen. Mit einem ersten Album, das für 2023 geplant ist, laden uns die fünf Normannen in ein dichtes, kohärentes und süchtig machendes Universum ein. Eine unverschämte Sanftheit, die die französische Szene ohne Vorwarnung aufmischt und von einer selten intensiven Live-Präsenz begleitet wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche