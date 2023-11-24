Concert : Ludwig Von 88 (Rock) Le Tetris Le Havre, 24 novembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

En 2023, les Ludwig Von 88 fêtent leurs 40 ans. Pour cet anniversaire, les trublions du punk promettent un show grandiose, aussi approximatif que total, aussi bobo que baba, aussi furieux que feng shui. Ils se lancent dans une tournée de 40 dates en Belgique, Suisse et France, mais pas que ! Chaque semaine, le groupe nous offre un titre streaming, soit 52 chansons prévues pour l’année. De nouvelles compositions comme toujours ancrées dans une dérision au 4ème degré, sans pour autant cacher une critique acide de la société. À découvrir dans un live aussi bordélique que captivant !.

2023-11-24 20:00:00

Le Tetris Rue du 329ème Régiment d’Infanterie

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



In 2023, Ludwig Von 88 turn 40. For this anniversary, the punk troublemakers promise a grandiose show, as approximate as it is total, as bobo as baba, as furious as feng shui. They embark on a 40-date tour of Belgium, Switzerland and France, but that’s not all! Each week, the band will offer us a streaming title, for a total of 52 songs planned for the year. As ever, these new compositions are rooted in 4th-degree derision, without hiding an acid critique of society. Discover them in a live show that’s as messy as it is captivating!

En 2023, Ludwig Von 88 cumplen 40 años. Para este aniversario, los alborotadores del punk prometen un espectáculo grandioso, tan aproximado como total, tan bobo como el baba, tan furioso como el feng shui. Se embarcan en una gira de 40 fechas por Bélgica, Suiza y Francia, ¡pero eso no es todo! Cada semana, la banda nos ofrecerá un tema en streaming, lo que hace un total de 52 canciones previstas para el año. Nuevas composiciones como siempre enraizadas en la burla de 4º grado, sin ocultar una ácida crítica de la sociedad. ¡Descúbrelos en un directo tan desordenado como cautivador!

Im Jahr 2023 feiern die Ludwig Von 88 ihr 40-jähriges Bestehen. Anlässlich dieses Jubiläums versprechen die Punk-Trübanten eine grandiose Show, die so approximativ wie total, so bobo wie baba, so wütend wie Feng Shui ist. Sie begeben sich auf eine 40 Termine umfassende Tournee durch Belgien, die Schweiz und Frankreich, aber nicht nur! Jede Woche schenkt uns die Band einen Streaming-Titel, d. h. 52 Lieder, die für das ganze Jahr geplant sind. Neue Kompositionen, die wie immer in einem Spott vierten Grades verankert sind, ohne jedoch eine säuerliche Kritik an der Gesellschaft zu verbergen. Zu entdecken in einem ebenso chaotischen wie fesselnden Live-Auftritt!

