Après 7 ans d’absence sur les scènes françaises, Wax Tailor revient avec un nouvel album “Fishing For Accidents”.

Début des années 90, âge d’or du rap français : Wax Tailor reçoit des artistes de renoms (Cypress Hill, The Roots, NTM, …) dans son émission de radio, devenue le rendez-vous incontournable des amateur·ices du genre. Il monte en parallèle son premier groupe La Formule, dans lequel il se forge en tant que compositeur, et s’essaie à d’autres projets annexes. Désormais reconnu mondialement, il fait partie des piliers de la scène électro hip-hop et a collaboré avec de nombreux artistes comme Ghostface Killah (Wu Tang Clan), Del The Funky Homosapien (Gorillaz), Mark Lanegan, Mick Jenkins, Aloe Blacc, D-Smoke, Tricky, Sharon Jones ou encore Lee Fields..

Le Tetris Rue du 329ème Régiment d’Infanterie

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



After a 7-year absence from French concert halls, Wax Tailor is back with a new album, Fishing For Accidents.

In the early 90s, the golden age of French rap, Wax Tailor welcomed renowned artists (Cypress Hill, The Roots, NTM, etc.) to his radio show, which has become a must for fans of the genre. At the same time, he formed his first group, La Formule, in which he honed his skills as a composer, and tried his hand at other side projects. Now recognized worldwide, he is one of the pillars of the electro hip-hop scene and has collaborated with many artists including Ghostface Killah (Wu Tang Clan), Del The Funky Homosapien (Gorillaz), Mark Lanegan, Mick Jenkins, Aloe Blacc, D-Smoke, Tricky, Sharon Jones and Lee Fields.

Tras 7 años de ausencia de las salas francesas, Wax Tailor vuelve con un nuevo álbum, Fishing For Accidents.

A principios de los años 90, época dorada del rap francés, Wax Tailor acogió en su programa de radio a numerosos artistas de renombre (Cypress Hill, The Roots, NTM, etc.), que se ha convertido en una cita ineludible para los aficionados al género. Al mismo tiempo, creó su primer grupo, La Formule, en el que perfeccionó sus dotes de compositor y probó suerte en otros proyectos paralelos. Convertido en una figura mundialmente reconocida, es uno de los pilares de la escena electro hip-hop y ha colaborado con multitud de artistas, entre ellos Ghostface Killah (Wu Tang Clan), Del The Funky Homosapien (Gorillaz), Mark Lanegan, Mick Jenkins, Aloe Blacc, D-Smoke, Tricky, Sharon Jones y Lee Fields.

Nach sieben Jahren Abwesenheit von den französischen Bühnen kehrt Wax Tailor mit seinem neuen Album ?Fishing For Accidents? zurück.

Anfang der 90er Jahre, dem goldenen Zeitalter des französischen Rap, empfängt Wax Tailor berühmte Künstler (Cypress Hill, The Roots, NTM, …) in seiner Radiosendung, die zu einem unumgänglichen Treffpunkt für Liebhaber des Genres geworden ist. Parallel dazu gründete er seine erste Band La Formule, in der er sich als Komponist etablierte, und versuchte sich an anderen Nebenprojekten. Er hat mit zahlreichen Künstlern zusammengearbeitet, darunter Ghostface Killah (Wu Tang Clan), Del The Funky Homosapien (Gorillaz), Mark Lanegan, Mick Jenkins, Aloe Blacc, D-Smoke, Tricky, Sharon Jones und Lee Fields.

