LA GUITARE NOMADE DE SEBASTIAN PITRÉ Le Temple Vebron, 26 octobre 2023, Vebron.

Vebron,Lozère

Partage d’un véritable hommage à la guitare espagnole par le compositeur et guitariste argentin Sebastian Pitré, qui fera faire au public, le tour du monde à travers la musique. Un voyage par les pays et paysages où la guitare espagnole a influencé l….

2023-10-26 fin : 2023-10-26 . EUR.

Le Temple

Vebron 48400 Lozère Occitanie



Argentinian composer and guitarist Sebastian Pitré shares his tribute to the Spanish guitar, taking the audience on a musical tour of the world. A journey through the countries and landscapes where the Spanish guitar has influenced the…

El compositor y guitarrista argentino Sebastián Pitré compartirá su homenaje a la guitarra española, llevando al público en un viaje musical por el mundo. Un viaje por los países y paisajes donde la guitarra española ha influido en la…

Der argentinische Komponist und Gitarrist Sebastian Pitré teilt eine wahre Hommage an die spanische Gitarre und nimmt das Publikum mit auf eine musikalische Reise um die Welt. Eine Reise durch die Länder und Landschaften, in denen die spanische Gitarre die…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par 48-Agence d’Attractivité Touristique Gorges Causses Cévennes