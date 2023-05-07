Bal Country Dance Company 33 HALLE DU PORT, 7 mai 2023, Le Teich.

Amis danseurs, venez danser au son de la country avec Country Dance Company 33 pour son bal du dimanche 7 mai prochain au Port de Plaisance du Teich sous la Halle.

À très bientôt !.

2023-05-07 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 19:00:00. EUR.

HALLE DU PORT Rue du Port

Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Friends dancers, come to dance to the sound of the country with Country Dance Company 33 for its ball of next Sunday, May 7th in the Marina of Teich under the Hall.

See you soon !

Amigos bailarines, venid a bailar al son de la música country con Country Dance Company 33 para su baile del domingo 7 de mayo en el Port de Plaisance du Teich bajo el Halle.

¡Hasta pronto!

Tanzfreunde, kommt und tanzt zum Country-Sound der Country Dance Company 33 für ihren Ball am Sonntag, den 7. Mai im Port de Plaisance du Teich unter der Halle.

Bis bald!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par OT Le Teich