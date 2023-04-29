LOTO Club des Cols Verts 12 Rue Claude Laymand, 29 avril 2023, Le Teich.

Le club des Cols Verts Teichois vous attend pour son grand loto. Venez passer un moment festif !

Renseignements sur place et par téléphone.

Entrée libre.

Tout public..

2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-04-29 . .

12 Rue Claude Laymand Salle communale

Le Teich 33470 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The club of the « Cols Verts Teichois » awaits you for its big lottery. Come to spend a festive moment!

Information on site and by phone.

Free entrance.

All public.

El club de los Cols Verts Teichois le espera para su gran lotería. ¡Ven a disfrutar de un momento festivo!

Información in situ y por teléfono.

Entrada gratuita.

Todos los públicos.

Der Club des Cols Verts Teichois erwartet Sie zu seinem großen Lotto. Kommen Sie und verbringen Sie einen festlichen Moment!

Informationen vor Ort und per Telefon.

Der Eintritt ist frei.

Alle Altersgruppen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT Le Teich