POUNDO + NAYA ALI Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers, vendredi 1 mars 2024.

POUNDO + NAYA ALI Hip hop Vendredi 1 mars, 20h30 Le Tamanoir Prévente : Plein tarif : 10€ – Tarif réduit : 8€// Sur place : Plein tarif : 12€ – Tarif réduit : 10€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-03-01T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-01T23:59:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-03-01T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-01T23:59:00+01:00

Rappeuse d’origine éthiopienne établie à Montréal, Naya Ali arrive en 2017 comme un vent de fraîcheur sur la scène Hip-Hop canadienne et ne cache pas ses ambitions internationales. Rapidement remarquée pour sa personnalité flambloyante et son flow sans pareil, l’artiste est capable de nous transporter d’un univers cinglant à un monde parfois sombre, parfois plus tranquille, mais toujours sans compromis. Depuis la parution de son premier EP intitulé Higher Self, l’artiste en pleine émergence attire rapidement le regard de plusieurs médias et grosses pointures du hip-hop, même au-delà de nos frontières. Après avoir à nouveau fait beaucoup de bruit en mars 2020 avec Godspeed : Baptism (Prelude), Naya Ali débarque finalement le 3 septembre 2021 avec la deuxième partie de son projet de premier album. Elle prouve ainsi, une fois de plus, qu’elle n’a rien à envier aux grandes stars américaines. Si le prélude était son humble introduction dans le game, ce nouveau chapitre témoigne de l’artiste d’exception qu’elle est, pleine de puissance, de vaillance, mais aussi de vulnérabilité. Godspeed : Elevated est de toute évidence un album au ton mature, tant sur le plan des textes, que de la production et du message.

Nouvelle artiste associée du Tamanoir, Poundo se révèle à travers ses compositions afro-trap 3.0 qui mêlent soul, hip hop à des sonorités mandingues séculaires, héritées de ses origines sénégalo-guinéennes. Dans une salle remplie pleine d’étoiles, POUNDO brille en tant que conteuse captivante et musicienne. Elle a vécu mille vies, croisant le chemin de personnalités inspirantes telles que Bill T. Jones, Alicia Keys, The Roots, Spike Lee, Aya Nakamura, Orelsan, Dadju, Soprano et Gims. Avec un mélange envoûtant de rythmes énergiques et de paroles socialement engagées, elle crée un son unique rappelant une fusion entre M.I.A et Rosalía, imprégné de son riche patrimoine africain. Le parcours de Poundo, de la danse et de la mode à la musique, reflète une toile vibrante d’expériences, toutes convergent vers sa présence scénique dynamique. Ses paroles sont un puissant manifeste, exhortant les auditeurs à embrasser leur héritage et soulignant l’importance de l’éducation. Le talent indéniable, la confiance et l’originalité de Poundo en font une force durable dans l’industrie musicale. Son dernier EP “ Home”, sorti en octobre, totalise déjà + de 650 K vues !

Le Tamanoir 27 avenue Lucette Mazalaigue 92230 Gennevilliers Gennevilliers 92230 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France 0147980363 http://www.letamanoir.com/ https://www.facebook.com/letamanoir/

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/J40fHTedHeE?si=ShRyzPPJo0DazDha »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Poundo », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Poundo – We’ll Be Dancing ft. Rudy Gomis [Official Music Video]nStream/ Download – https://linktr.ee/poundonnStream / Download My EP ‘HOME’ : https://lnk.to/poundohomennAvailable on Spotify , Deezer , Apple Music, Itunes, Amazon Music, Tidal, Napster and more.nnSubscribe for more official content : http://bit.ly/poundoYTu200bnnFollow Poundo :nhttps://www.instagram.com/poundo/u200bnhttps://www.tiktok.com/@poundonhttps://www.facebook.com/iampoundo/u200bnhttps://twitter.com/iampoundou200bnnLABELnPTBB RecordsnComposed by Passa Beatz, Jeuuss Beatz & Poundo GomisnWritten by Poundo Gomis & Rudy GomisnMixed by NauknMasterized by Capony Basalte StudionnPRODUCTIONnProd Co: PTBB RecordsnDirector: Hugo Claveau (LDTCH)nCreative Director: PoundonStyle: Poundo, Gelisa George (GGBESPOKE), Ludo (Mula)nMake up: ChildeyenExecutive Production: Tino DiopnCamera operator : Hugo Claveau, Henryl BernelnEdit & Post Production: Hugo ClaveaunnTHANKS TO nDidier Awadi & Maguy Awadi, Studio Sankara, Tino Diop, Hugo Claveau, Jeuuss Beatz, Passa Beatz, Henryl Bernel, Mariam Diop, Rim Zitouni, Jeanne Lafaix, Deepa, Le Lab, GGBESPOKE, Retinattraktiv, Berberism, La Maison du Lunetier, Born To Show Off, Mouhamadou Ndiaye, Mahmadou Touru00e9, Waly Loume, Florent Sahy, Simon Capony, Basalte Studio, Nauk, Vincent Gomis, Arisalina Gomis, Pascal Gomis, Anne Gomis, Nassima Gomis, Catia Mota Da Cruz, Vanupiu00e9, Jesus Antonio Dinas & Najla Fezzani.nnThanks for watching, please like, share and don’t forget to subscribe :) nnn#poundou200b #wbd #home #newmusic nnu00a9 PTBB Records 2023 », « type »: « video », « title »: « Poundo – We’ll Be Dancing ft. Rudy Gomis [Official Music Video] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Kuhh1c2i_10/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kuhh1c2i_10 », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBMPvPEuxvJRY3Ekicd6f6A », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

Le Tamanoir, lieu dédié aux musiques du monde actuel, propose une programmation éclectique, originale et métissée. Métro Ligne 13 Les Courtilles puis 5 min à pied

