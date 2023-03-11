REVERIE + LA GALE Le Tamanoir, 11 mars 2023, Gennevilliers.

REVERIE + LA GALE Samedi 11 mars, 20h30 Le Tamanoir

Préventes > Plein tarif : 10€ / Tarif réduit : 8€ Sur place > Plein tarif : 12€ / Tarif réduit : 10€

RAP

REVERIE

Digne représentante de la nouvelle scène underground californienne, Reverie aime rappeler sa mission principale : éduquer les foules avec du « real hip-hop ». Enfant surdouée, elle s’est pourtant tournée à l’adolescence vers la rue et ses tourments. La jeune femme a tout vécu, et tout transcendé dans sa musique. Huit ans après son premier album, elle rassemble désormais une fan base dans tous les coins du globe et tourne sur les plus grandes scènes des États-Unis et d’Europe.

LA GALE

La Gale, rappeuse libano-suisse à l’univers fort et vindicatif, croise le fer et le feu, entre esprit énervé d’un punk à l’ancienne et rap hargneux et viscéral de ceux qui ont quelque chose à dire. Une rage qu’elle retranscrit à travers des textes incisifs et un flow reconnaissable entre tous. Grâce à sa voix puissante et à ses rimes acérées, elle est capable d’envoyer plusieurs vers mélodieux avant de passer en cinquième vitesse et d’asséner son speech à une rapidité vertigineuse.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-11T20:30:00+01:00

2023-03-11T23:59:00+01:00

