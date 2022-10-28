DAMAN + MAX ROMEO Le Tamanoir, 28 octobre 2022, Gennevilliers.

DAMAN + MAX ROMEO Vendredi 28 octobre, 20h30 Le Tamanoir

Préventes > 12€ / 10€ et Sur place > 15€ / 12€

Soirée 100% reggae

Le Tamanoir 27 avenue Lucette Mazalaigue 92230 Gennevilliers Gennevilliers 92230 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France Métro Ligne 13 Les Courtilles puis 5 min à pied

Vidéo MAX ROMEO : À 75 ans, c’est l’une des dernières légendes vivantes du reggae jamaïcain originel, interprète de nombreux tubes intemporels tels « War Ina Babylon », ou l’incontournable « Chase The Devil » produit par Lee Perry.

Vidéo

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-10-28T20:30:00+02:00

2022-10-28T23:59:00+02:00

