COLLECTIF MEDZ BAZAR + ELEGANZA Le Tamanoir, 25 octobre 2022, Gennevilliers.

COLLECTIF MEDZ BAZAR + ELEGANZA Mardi 25 octobre, 20h30 Le Tamanoir

Préventes > 10€ / 8€ et Sur place > 12€ / 10€

Chants du monde

Le Tamanoir 27 avenue Lucette Mazalaigue 92230 Gennevilliers Gennevilliers 92230 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France Métro Ligne 13 Les Courtilles puis 5 min à pied [{« data »: {« author »: « Collectif Medz Bazar », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « New album « O » », out now: https://collectifmedzbazar.bandcamp.com/nnClick to listen to Collectif Medz Bazar on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5IopNiMINROAQ0eldP2AzWnnFollow Collectif Medz Bazar:nFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/CollectifMedzBazar/nInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/Collectifmedzbazar/nWeb: http://www.collectifmedzbazar.comnn—–nMusic: Collectif Medz BazarnArrangement: Collectif Medz BazarnLyrics: Sevana TchakeriannDirected and edited by Samuel ButonnImages: Boris Munger, Mahsa Karampour, Laure Riccobono, Samuel ButonnColor correction: Boris MungernSound: Franu00e7ois RenaultnnRecorded at the New Morning, Paris, in September 2019nn—-nnCollectif Medz Bazar is an international diaspora folk band composed of Armenian, Turkish, French and American musicians. Drawing on their respective traditions as well as those of neighbouring cultures, the members of the collective create original arrangements of traditional music as well as compositions of their own. Enjoy « »Inch g’ella » », a Western-Armenian original song from Collectif Medz Bazar’s new album « »O » »! » », « »type » »: « »video » », « »title » »: « »Collectif Medz Bazar – Inch G’ella [Official Live Video] // Full HD » », « »thumbnail_url » »: « »https://i.ytimg.com/vi/U-Y8SPt-rH0/maxresdefault.jpg » », « »version » »: « »1.0″ », « »url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-Y8SPt-rH0″ », « »thumbnail_height » »: 720, « »author_url » »: « »https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC20eACLMo9-OlnvChtITXKw » », « »thumbnail_width » »: 1280, « »html » »: « »

COLLECTIF MEDZ BAZAR Un melting-pot de musiques urbaine de diasporas, composé de 5 musiciennes et musiciens de descendances arménienne, turque, française et américaine, croisant leurs cultures respectives entre traditions populaires, nouvelles et anciennes.

Vidéo Un melting-pot de musiques urbaine de diasporas, composé de 5 musiciennes et musiciens de descendances arménienne, turque, française et américaine, croisant leurs cultures respectives entre traditions populaires, nouvelles et anciennes. ELEGANZA Une création accompagnée par le Tamanoir, autour des voix, des rythmes et des percussions, avec Cynthia Abraham, Lucile Chriqui, Natascha Rogers, Kahina Ouali avec en invité.e.s exceptionnel.le.s Luna Silva et Ignacio Maria Gomez, qui nous transporteront des Caraïbes à l’Andalousie en passant par le Brésil, l’Afrique et l’Europe de l’Est. Une harmonie à l’unisson, qui laisse apparaître les singularités respectives de chacune d’entre elles.

Vidéo Dans le cadre du Festival Villes des Musiques du Monde

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-10-25T20:30:00+02:00

2022-10-25T23:59:00+02:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Gennevilliers, Hauts-de-Seine Autres Lieu Le Tamanoir Adresse 27 avenue Lucette Mazalaigue 92230 Gennevilliers Ville Gennevilliers Age minimum 7 Age maximum 99 lieuville Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers Departement Hauts-de-Seine

Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers Hauts-de-Seine https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/gennevilliers/

COLLECTIF MEDZ BAZAR + ELEGANZA Le Tamanoir 2022-10-25 was last modified: by COLLECTIF MEDZ BAZAR + ELEGANZA Le Tamanoir Le Tamanoir 25 octobre 2022 Gennevilliers Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers

Gennevilliers Hauts-de-Seine