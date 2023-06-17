mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Stage méthode Feldenkrais Salle Bien-Être Le Tallud

Catégories d’Évènement:
Salle Bien-Être Le Tallud 2023-06-17

Stage méthode Feldenkrais Salle Bien-Être, 17 juin 2023, Le Tallud.

Basée sur l’exploration et l’écoute du corps en mouvement, la méthode Feldenkrais est une approche douce dont la pratique améliore notre confort de vie et nous guide vers l’épanouissement.

Venez la découvrir à l’occasion d’un stage de 3 heures proposé par Hélène Leroux, praticienne certifiée.

Jauge limitée, inscription obligatoire..
2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-17 13:00:00. .
Salle Bien-Être
Le Tallud 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Based on the exploration and listening of the body in movement, the Feldenkrais Method is a gentle approach whose practice improves our comfort of life and guides us towards fulfillment.

Come and discover it during a 3-hour workshop proposed by Hélène Leroux, certified practitioner.

Limited number of participants, registration required.

Basado en la exploración y la escucha del cuerpo en movimiento, el Método Feldenkrais es un enfoque suave que mejora nuestro confort y nos guía hacia la plenitud.

Venga a descubrirlo durante un taller de 3 horas impartido por Hélène Leroux, practicante certificada.

Número limitado de participantes, inscripción obligatoria.

Die Feldenkrais-Methode beruht auf der Erforschung und dem Hören des Körpers in Bewegung und ist ein sanfter Ansatz, dessen Ausübung unseren Lebenskomfort verbessert und uns zur Entfaltung führt.

Lernen Sie die Methode in einem dreistündigen Kurs kennen, der von der zertifizierten Praktikerin Hélène Leroux angeboten wird.

Begrenzte Teilnehmerzahl, Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par CC Parthenay Gâtine

Détails

Date:
17 juin 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Salle Bien-Être
Adresse
Salle Bien-Être
Ville
Le Tallud
Departement
Deux-Sèvres
Lieu Ville
Salle Bien-Être Le Tallud

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Le Tallud Deux-Sèvres
Le Tallud Deux-Sèvres

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?