Stage méthode Feldenkrais Salle Bien-Être, 17 juin 2023, Le Tallud.

Basée sur l’exploration et l’écoute du corps en mouvement, la méthode Feldenkrais est une approche douce dont la pratique améliore notre confort de vie et nous guide vers l’épanouissement.

Venez la découvrir à l’occasion d’un stage de 3 heures proposé par Hélène Leroux, praticienne certifiée.

Jauge limitée, inscription obligatoire..

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-17 13:00:00. .

Salle Bien-Être

Le Tallud 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Based on the exploration and listening of the body in movement, the Feldenkrais Method is a gentle approach whose practice improves our comfort of life and guides us towards fulfillment.

Come and discover it during a 3-hour workshop proposed by Hélène Leroux, certified practitioner.

Limited number of participants, registration required.

Basado en la exploración y la escucha del cuerpo en movimiento, el Método Feldenkrais es un enfoque suave que mejora nuestro confort y nos guía hacia la plenitud.

Venga a descubrirlo durante un taller de 3 horas impartido por Hélène Leroux, practicante certificada.

Número limitado de participantes, inscripción obligatoria.

Die Feldenkrais-Methode beruht auf der Erforschung und dem Hören des Körpers in Bewegung und ist ein sanfter Ansatz, dessen Ausübung unseren Lebenskomfort verbessert und uns zur Entfaltung führt.

Lernen Sie die Methode in einem dreistündigen Kurs kennen, der von der zertifizierten Praktikerin Hélène Leroux angeboten wird.

Begrenzte Teilnehmerzahl, Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par CC Parthenay Gâtine