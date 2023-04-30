Marchons et pédalons pour France Alzheimer Avenue de la Vernière, 30 avril 2023, Le Tallud.

Un évènement convivial ouvert a tous. Manifestation solidaire et sportive au profit des actions de France Alzheimer 79 en direction des familles touchées par la maladie.

En matinée, petit déjeuner et au choix 3 circuits de randonnées pédestres :

4 km

12 km

ou un circuit cycliste.

Pot d’arrivée..

Avenue de la Vernière Salle socio-culturelle (grande)

Le Tallud 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A friendly event open to all. Solidarity and sports event to benefit the actions of France Alzheimer 79 in the direction of families affected by the disease.

In the morning, breakfast and a choice of 3 walking tours:

4 km

12 km

or a cycling circuit.

Arrival drink.

Un evento amistoso abierto a todos. Se trata de un evento solidario y deportivo a beneficio de las acciones de France Alzheimer 79 en dirección de las familias afectadas por la enfermedad.

Por la mañana, desayuno y posibilidad de elegir entre 3 recorridos a pie:

4 km

12 km

o un circuito ciclista.

Bebida de llegada.

Eine gesellige Veranstaltung, die allen offen steht. Eine solidarische und sportliche Veranstaltung zugunsten der Aktionen von France Alzheimer 79 für Familien, die von der Krankheit betroffen sind.

Am Vormittag gibt es ein Frühstück und 3 Wanderstrecken zur Auswahl:

4 km

12 km

oder eine Radtour.

Ankunftsgetränk.

