DTE + RED MOURNING+HARSH LE STOCK Mennecy, 25 novembre 2023, Mennecy.

DTE + RED MOURNING+HARSH Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 LE STOCK

SOIRÉE MÉTAL

DESPITE THE END

Groupe de métal français, créé en 2019 sous l’impulsion de son chanteur, Vartan Yorganciyan.

Sa musique se veut, directe, énergique et pleine d’émotions.

Metalcore, Thrash, neo et post hardcore sont toutes les influences qui inspirent un son agressif et révolté.

Ajoutez un chant énervé, mêlant growl et voix claire aérienne, et vous obtenez le parfait mélange pour défendre l’urgence sociétale, l’écologie et dénoncer l’impact psychologique des puissants qui dominent nos vies.

Site officiel Despite the End

Vidéo Despite the End

RED MOURNING

RED MOURNING est né en 2008 pour forger un métal unique, teinté de feeling blues et de violence hardcore. Un groove original et sincère, où se côtoient harmonica, slide-guitar et harmonies gospel.

Facebook Red Mourning

Vidéo Red Mourning

HARSH

Des Gibson saturées, des leggings léopards, un maquillage coulant et surtout un glam euphorisant : jamais un groupe n’aura aussi bien porté son nom, « HARSH ». Le quartet frenchie n’a q’une seule envie dépoussiérer de vieux vinyles usés et embaumés d’une senteur de bière pour nous ramener à l’âge d’or des 80’s.

Facebook Harsh

Video Harsh

LE STOCK 7 rue Charles Péguy, 91540 Mennecy Mennecy 91540 Le Village Levitt Essonne Île-de-France [{« data »: {« author »: « Dteoff », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Executive producer : My Ouai ! Production // https://www.youtube.com/myouaiproductionn——-nFollow Despite The EndnFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/dteoffnInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/dteoff/nWebsite : http://www.despitetheend.com/n——–nListen to Despite The End :nSpotify – https://tinyurl.com/ybtqnvennDeezer – https://tinyurl.com/y9xtushcnItunes – https://tinyurl.com/y75uhbadnAmazon Music – https://tinyurl.com/ya6wvrxjn——-nProducteur / Label : My Ouai Production / Jean-Michel Kampf / www.myouai.frnDespite the end : Vartan Yorganciyan, Ludovic Arnold, Roy Kurtis, Pierre Chartraire, Victor LachaudnRu00e9alisateur : Raphau00ebl LopeznComu00e9dienne : Thalya RaymondnChef opu00e9rateur : Quentin CaffiernCadreur : Morgan VenturanElectro / Machino : Patrick MarteaunMake up : Juliette VeljovicnAccessoiriste : Julie DuvalnRu00e9gie : Julien de PoretnMontage : Raphau00ebl Lopez & @Axel VerbruggennVFX : Olga Stozharovanu00c9talonnage : Josu00e9 MorenonDirecteur de production : Axel VerbruggennStudio & lumiu00e8re : Turtle Max Locationn(Merci u00e0 u00c9ric, Max & Diedrick)nProducteur du00e9lu00e9guu00e9 : Skillz Agency / Julien de Poretn——–nnProduction mix & mastering : Romain Saule http://www.90reasons.comnnn#Paralyzed #Despitetheend #myouai », « type »: « video », « title »: « Despite The End – Paralyzed (Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/TYLRWMGuHdY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYLRWMGuHdY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrq8f5UeaFvg_THek2HnJXg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYLRWMGuHdY »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/RedMourning/?locale=fr_FR »}, {« data »: {« author »: « RED MOURNING », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »Flowers & Feathers » – Official music video from RED MOURNING’s 5th studio album, FLOWERS & FEATHERS, out via Bad Reputation.nnDirected by Julien Metternich (https://vimeo.com/julmetter)nChief Operator : Josselin EtiennenCameraman : Theo CataldonCalibration : Tristan DonardnnFOLLOW RED MOURNING : nFB : http://www.facebook.com/redmourning nIG : http://www.instagram.com/redmourning nTwitter : https://twitter.com/red_mourningnLinktree : https://linktr.ee/redmourningnnLYRICS : nOblique rays fall on this – land of crumpled velvetnWhere each drop’s a lone circle – in an ocean of dustnWhat poverty wants of men, oh lord yeah – well here it getsnGrime yeah in the folds of Earth’s – oh wasted crustnnDoom speaks in flowers and feathersnAnd onto the walls of these crooked dead-endsnScratched into wood and collapsed into cellarsnnUseless – construction – singing desperate songsnIt wishes were memories of when it was young – of when it was youngnA mediocre wish to belong – desperate songs will not sing for longnA sad, sad wish to belong – desperate songs will not sing for long nonnA mediocre wish to belong – desperate songs will not sing for longnA sad, sad wish to belong – desperate songs will not sing for long nonnDoom speaks in flowers and feathersnAnd onto the walls of these crooked dead-endsnScratched into wood and collapsed into cellarsnDoom_speaks in flowers and feathersnnTo a failed people – that lives without – friendsnFailed people – that lives without – friendsnnDoom speaks in flowers and feathersnFlowers and feathersnnDoom speaks in flowers and feathersnSpeaking to menFlowers and feathersnnDoom speaks in flowers and feathersnSpeaking to menFlowers and feathersnnDoom speaks in flowers and feathersnn#metal #metalcore #sludge #stoner #redmourning », « type »: « video », « title »: « RED MOURNING – Flowers & Feathers (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/z1JiaWSbyy8/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1JiaWSbyy8 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPS2y8INKKim3IsS9PoglIA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/z1JiaWSbyy8 »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/bandHARSH/?locale=fr_FR »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/bandHARSH/videos/464949681702970/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:45:00+01:00

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:45:00+01:00

glam rock metal