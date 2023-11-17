Concert BRACCO LE SPOT Nîmes, 17 novembre 2023, Nîmes.

Concert BRACCO Vendredi 17 novembre, 21h00 LE SPOT

⭕️ BRACCO ⭕️

Techno Punk

Le duo parisien nous avait mis une belle claque au Check in festival de Guéret en 2022.

C’est donc avec une grande fierté et une furieuse envie de danser que nous les accueillons.

Ils ont mis au point une club-music à la fine frontière d’un rock triomphal ; une musique hybride qui se dévoile lors de lives âpres et furieux.

Soucieux de se glisser partout où l’on peut trouver une scène, un dancefloor, BRACCO destine ses morceaux à ceux qui ont choisi de ne pas choisir, ceux pour qui punk et techno charrient la même pulsion hédoniste, et qui s’adonnent à leur vice sans un regard pour les vieilles chapelles.

Leur live abrasif pour les cœurs et cerveaux a déjà été éprouvé lors de quatre tournées européennes (Pologne, Suisse, Lituanie, Allemagne, Belgique, Italie).

: https://youtu.be/yUmkMtLrrCQ?si=bcpCN0UHkeGAEUUq

→https://www.instagram.com/bracco_off/

→https://www.facebook.com/LaBraque/

© Azimuth & Born Bad Records

_____________________________________________________________• Le Spot – 8 rue de l’Enclos Rey – Nîmes •

►Buvette sur place

►PAF : 6€

►Concert à 21h

Before avec vernissage des œuvres de SHAB

https://www.instagram.com/shab.cc/

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-17T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-17T23:00:00+01:00

