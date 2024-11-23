ALEXANDRE KOMINEK LE SPLENDID Lille
ALEXANDRE KOMINEK LE SPLENDID Lille, samedi 23 novembre 2024.
SexCendrillon Iguanecuisine au beurreDrogueWhite bitchSensibilitéVenez rire et avoir honte. C’est ça Alexandre Kominek.TITRE : Bâtard SensibleINTERPRETE : Alexandre KominekAUTEUR : Alexandre Kominek MISE EN SCENE : Alexandre KominekPRODUCTIONS : Dark Smile Productions / AgapèDIRECTEUR TECHNIQUE : Aurélien Audouard / Dark Smile CreativeDURÉE : 1h20 environ
Tarif : 29.00 – 29.00 euros.
Début : 2024-11-23 à 20:00
LE SPLENDID 1 Place du Mont de Terre 59000 Lille 59
