SOY BB SOY LE SKALI Saint-Julien-de-Concelles, 24 novembre 2023, Saint-Julien-de-Concelles.

SOY BB SOY Vendredi 24 novembre, 20h00 LE SKALI

Soundcloud

Facebook

LE SKALI 16 place de l’Europe, 44450 Saint-Julien-de-Concelles Saint-Julien-de-Concelles 44450 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« data »: {« author »: « SOY.BB.SOY », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to SOY.BB.SOY | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « SOY.BB.SOY », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-zkl2EQcaBe6Arz5w-t7zHsg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/soybbsoy », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/soybbsoy », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/soybbsoy »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/people/SOY-BB-SOY/100083372250857/?paipv=0&eav=AfYn3jdB-J9Ppy8MhhxKfzBAXj4EK-LzVvFAP6h8jTKZmDJJygV3WZSimtcu15LYvB0&_rdr »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-24T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

rock français