✧✧✧ SOFA SESSIONS 6 ✧✧✧

Sixième opus des Sofa Sessions, on revient dans la cour du Sample pour une journée de musique en deux temps et deux scènes :

14h-18h00 : Après-midi méridien à écouter assis.e, on installe le booth dans le jardin sous quatre heures de délassement audio par nos DJs maison.

18-23h30 : Lever vers la scène extérieure pour des heures de danse avec Blanca Brusci, Maquis Son Sistèm (Live) et 130E0A. Dub, breaks et rythmes dédoublés sonoriseront le coucher du soleil sur le système-son du collectif Folklore venu de Toulouse pour l’occasion.

✧✧✧ LINE-UP ✧✧✧

14h-18h30 ❥ Assis // méridienne

Sofa Soundsystem

18h30-23h30 ❥ Debout // teuf

Blanca Brusci

Maquis Son Sistèm (live)

130E0A

✧✧✧ SOUND SYSTEM ✧✧✧

FOLKLORE

✧✧✧ BILLETTERIE ✧✧✧

Avant 16h ▹ 5€

Tarif général ▹ 10€

(jauge limitée)

Le Sample est un tiers-lieu situé à Bagnolet, culturel, solidaire et durable, dans les anciens ateliers Publison. Le Sample est une expérience d'urbanisme de transition sur le site des anciens Ateliers Publison, porté par les agences La Belle Friche et Ancoats, en partenariat avec Ernest sur un bâtiment mis à disposition par SOPIC. Le Sample accueille une trentaine de structures résidentes du champ créatif, un restaurant solidaire, un espace dédié au tissu associatif du territoire, et déploie une programmation artistique et culturelle au sein d'un jardin de 2000m2. Vélo, transport en commun, a pied

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-17T14:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-17T23:30:00+02:00

© Radio Sofa