Café citoyen Le Repère Perché Mortagne-au-Perche
Café citoyen Le Repère Perché Mortagne-au-Perche, 3 octobre 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.
Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne
Café citoyen sur le thème « Quelles mobilités pour demain ? Faire changer les habitudes ». Organisé par l’association Mortagne en Transition.
Gratuit et ouvert à tous..
2023-10-03 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-03 20:30:00. .
Le Repère Perché Place du Général de Gaulle
Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie
Citizen’s café on the theme « What kind of mobility for tomorrow? Changing habits ». Organized by Mortagne en Transition.
Free and open to all.
Café ciudadano sobre el tema « ¿Qué movilidad para mañana? Cambiar nuestros hábitos ». Organizado por la asociación Mortagne en Transition.
Gratuito y abierto a todos.
Bürgercafé zum Thema « Welche Mobilität für morgen? Die Gewohnheiten ändern lassen ». Organisiert von der Vereinigung Mortagne en Transition.
Kostenlos und offen für alle.
Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme