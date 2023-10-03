Café citoyen Le Repère Perché Mortagne-au-Perche, 3 octobre 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.

Mortagne-au-Perche,Orne

Café citoyen sur le thème « Quelles mobilités pour demain ? Faire changer les habitudes ». Organisé par l’association Mortagne en Transition.

Gratuit et ouvert à tous..

2023-10-03 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-03 20:30:00. .

Le Repère Perché Place du Général de Gaulle

Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie



Citizen’s café on the theme « What kind of mobility for tomorrow? Changing habits ». Organized by Mortagne en Transition.

Free and open to all.

Café ciudadano sobre el tema « ¿Qué movilidad para mañana? Cambiar nuestros hábitos ». Organizado por la asociación Mortagne en Transition.

Gratuito y abierto a todos.

Bürgercafé zum Thema « Welche Mobilität für morgen? Die Gewohnheiten ändern lassen ». Organisiert von der Vereinigung Mortagne en Transition.

Kostenlos und offen für alle.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme