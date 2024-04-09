Théâtre création « Paysage(s) » Le Rayon vert Saint-Valery-en-Caux, 9 avril 2024, Saint-Valery-en-Caux.

Saint-Valery-en-Caux,Seine-Maritime

COMPAGNIE RÉMUSAT

Une femme et un homme ne se connaissent pas. Accablées par leurs déceptions amoureuses, il et elle sont amenées, pour des raisons mystérieuses, à randonner ensemble. À travers la marche et la conversation, le duo enquête sur la possibilité qu’une rencontre puisse avoir lieu entre un homme et une femme en dehors de la typologie du lien hétérosexuel traditionnel. C’est dans la précarité de ce voyage initiatique qu’il et elle feront face à leurs désenchantements amoureux et s’accompagneront l’une et l’autre dans leur guérison respective.

DURÉE 1H30

TARIFS B : 10 à 19€

15 ans +

A 20 h au Rayon vert.

2024-04-09 20:00:00 fin : 2024-04-09 . .

Le Rayon vert Rue de la Grâce de Dieu

Saint-Valery-en-Caux 76460 Seine-Maritime Normandie



A woman and a man don’t know each other. Overwhelmed by their disappointments in love, he and she are led, for mysterious reasons, to hike together. Through walking and conversation, the duo investigate the possibility of an encounter between a man and a woman outside the typology of the traditional heterosexual bond. It is in the precariousness of this initiatory journey that he and she will face their disenchantments in love and accompany each other in their respective healing.

RUNNING TIME 1H30

RATES B: 10 to 19?

15+ years

At 8 pm at Rayon vert

Una mujer y un hombre no se conocen. Abrumados por sus desengaños amorosos, él y ella se ven empujados, por razones misteriosas, a hacer senderismo juntos. A través del paseo y la conversación, el dúo investiga la posibilidad de un encuentro entre un hombre y una mujer fuera de la tipología del vínculo heterosexual tradicional. Es en la precariedad de este viaje iniciático donde él y ella aceptarán su desencanto amoroso y se acompañarán mutuamente en sus respectivos viajes de sanación.

DURACIÓN 1H30

TARIFAS B: de 10 a 19?

a partir de 15 años

20h en el Rayon vert

Eine Frau und ein Mann kennen sich nicht. Von ihren enttäuschten Beziehungen belastet, wandern er und sie aus mysteriösen Gründen gemeinsam. Durch die Wanderung und das Gespräch untersucht das Duo die Möglichkeit, dass eine Begegnung zwischen einem Mann und einer Frau außerhalb der Typologie der traditionellen heterosexuellen Beziehung stattfinden kann. In der Unsicherheit dieser Initiationsreise werden er und sie sich mit ihrer Liebesenttäuschung auseinandersetzen und sich gegenseitig bei ihrer Heilung begleiten.

DAUER: 1 STUNDE 30 MINUTEN

TARIFE B : 10 bis 19?

15 Jahre +

Um 20 Uhr im Grünen Strahl

